Oppo India teases a new R-Series smartphone, expected to launch as R17

Oppo India started teasing for a new upcoming smartphone. It seems the company is expanding its R-series in the country.

    Oppo India is all set to launch a new R series smartphone soon in the country and the company has already started teasing the video teaser of the smartphone. The company has posted some of the pictures on Twitter which shows the side profile of the phone in purple color. It seems that the upcoming phone will look similar to the recently launched R17 and R17 Pro smartphones.

    OPPO R17 expected specifications

    According to some reports, it has been claimed that the smartphone will be dubbed as Oppo R17 and sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The screen also expected to carry an aspect ratio of 19:9 along with a water drop notch on the top. The smartphone will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 670 SoC, clubbed with Adreno 615 GPU.

    The Oppo R17 is said to be backed by two variants of RAM with 6GB and 8GB. RAM, and 128GB internal memory.

    On the optical front, the phone will sport a dual camera setup with the combination of a 16MP rear camera, and 5MP secondary rear camera with LED flash. At the front, the smartphone will house a 25MP front-facing camera, with f/2.0 aperture, AI, and 3D Portrait.

    On the connectivity part it will offer, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C. The fingerprint scanner will be placed in the display. It will be fueled by a 3500mAh battery with (5V/4A)  VOOC Flash charge technology. The Oppo R17 is expected to run on ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo).

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 18:15 [IST]
