ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oppo K1 Receives It's First Price Cut Rs. 2000 –– Price, Specs, And Offers

    By
    |

    At the beginning of this year smartphone maker Oppo has launched its K1 smartphone in India. The highlights of the smartphone were it's an in-display fingerprint scanner, AMOLED screen and lot more. The Oppo K1 was launched in the country with a price point of Rs 16,990, and now after four months, the smartphone is witnessing its first price cut. So you are planning to buy the Oppo K1 smartphone then this is the best time as the revised price will be implemented from today onwards. 

    Oppo K1 Receives It's First Price Cut Rs. 2000 –– Price, And Specs

     

    Oppo K1 Price 

    At the launch, the company announced the Oppo K1 for Rs 16,990 and now after the price cut of Rs 2,000 the smartphone is up for grabs at Rs 14,990  for the 4GB RAM and 643GB storage. 

    Oppo K1 Specification

    Just to recall the Oppo K1 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The screen carries a waterdrop notch with a screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. The smartphone is backed by 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. 

    On the optical front, the handset is equipped with a dual camera module at its rear with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor along with LED flash. The dual rear cameras come with AI beautification and AR Stickers. While upfront it has a 25MP sensor. 

    On the connectivity front, the K1 include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, hotspot, W-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, micro USB v2.0, UBS OTG, with A-GPS, and dual Sim. The smartphone packs a non-removable Li-Ion 3600 mah battery and runs  Android 8.1(Oreo) topped with ColorOS 5.2 out of the box. 

    Read More About: OPPO K1 oppo smartphone news
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 12:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 5, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue