Oppo K1 Receives It's First Price Cut Rs. 2000 –– Price, Specs, And Offers

At the beginning of this year smartphone maker Oppo has launched its K1 smartphone in India. The highlights of the smartphone were it's an in-display fingerprint scanner, AMOLED screen and lot more. The Oppo K1 was launched in the country with a price point of Rs 16,990, and now after four months, the smartphone is witnessing its first price cut. So you are planning to buy the Oppo K1 smartphone then this is the best time as the revised price will be implemented from today onwards.

Oppo K1 Price

At the launch, the company announced the Oppo K1 for Rs 16,990 and now after the price cut of Rs 2,000 the smartphone is up for grabs at Rs 14,990 for the 4GB RAM and 643GB storage.

Oppo K1 Specification

Just to recall the Oppo K1 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The screen carries a waterdrop notch with a screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. The smartphone is backed by 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the handset is equipped with a dual camera module at its rear with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor along with LED flash. The dual rear cameras come with AI beautification and AR Stickers. While upfront it has a 25MP sensor.

On the connectivity front, the K1 include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, hotspot, W-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, micro USB v2.0, UBS OTG, with A-GPS, and dual Sim. The smartphone packs a non-removable Li-Ion 3600 mah battery and runs Android 8.1(Oreo) topped with ColorOS 5.2 out of the box.