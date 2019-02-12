OPPO K1 with 25MP AI camera sale goes live today on Flipkart

Oppo's latest smartphone the Oppo K1 is all set to go on sale in India starting from today. The smartphone will be available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart from 12 onwards.

The newly launched smartphone is priced at Rs. 16,990, the smartphone comes with an In-Display Fingerprint Sensor and AMOLED screen.

For the first time ever, OPPO K1 is available at a flat 90 percent buyback value for a period of up to 8 months. Further, customers can also avail an additional bank discount of Rs.1,690 through 10 percent instant savings with Citi Bank Card.

OPPO K1 comes with a 6.41-inch AMOLED Full HD + display with screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The OPPO K1 features Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

It comes with a waterdrop screen on top of the display where you will find the front-facing camera.

The OPPO K1 is equipped with a 25 MP front camera with F2.0 aperture to capture the best selfies and a 16MP + 2 MP dual rear camera with AI beautification. AR Stickers is another feature of OPPO K1 that allows more personalization and adds to the fun of exchanging pictures. It is backed by 3,600mAh battery.

The new OPPO K1 is powered by the Snapdragon 660 and has a 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM which is expandable to 256GB with the help of a dedicated memory card slot.

Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India said, "At OPPO, we have always believed in going the extra mile by bridging the gap between consumers and their growing demands for new technology and innovations. As part of our continuous efforts to offer value for money technologies, we are delighted to announce the exciting first sale offers that will make an attractive proposition for consumers.''