Oppo K1 with an in-screen fingerprint sensor launched for Rs 15,000

Pricing and availability

The Oppo K1 will be available in China from 20th of October. The smartphone retails for 1599 Yuan (Rs 16,000) for the model with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The Oppo K1 with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage retails for 1799 Yuan (Rs 18,000). The smartphone will be available in Van Gogh Blue and Mocha Red colors.

Oppo K1 unique features

Water drop notch

In-display fingerprint sensor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC

6 GB RAM

Oppo K1 specifications

The Oppo K1 comes with a 6.4-inch OLED display with 2.5D curved tempered glass with FHD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels) with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Thanks to the water drop notch, the smartphone offers a 90%+ screen to body ratio with minimal bezels across the smartphone.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AI is the chipset that powers the Oppo K1 with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 256 GB.

The phone does offer dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots. Additionally, the Oppo K1 provides Bluetooth 5.0, dual-channel Wi-Fi, and GPS + GLONASS connectivity.

The Oppo K1 has a dual camera set up at the back with a 16 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone has a 25 MP selfie camera with support for Face Unlock and 1080p video recording.

The device has a 3600 mAh Li-ion sealed battery with a micro USB port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with custom ColorOS 5.2 skin on top.