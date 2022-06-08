Oppo K10 5G Brings MediaTek Dimensity 810 And 5,000mAh Battery: Check Price & Specs News oi-Rohit Arora

Oppo has added yet another affordable 5G smartphone to its portfolio. Touted as the slimmest 5G smartphone in the segment, the new K10 5G is a sub-20K handset with a big 5,000mAh battery cell. It features a 90Hz display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. Oppo has announced the K10 5G in just one configuration offering 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

OPPO-k10-5G-Launch

The Oppo K10 5G will be available for purchase starting 15th June 2022 at 12 PM IST across Flipkart, mainline retail outlets and OPPO Online stores. Should you consider buying the Oppo K10 5G if you have a budget of Rs. 20,000? Let's find out.

Oppo K10 5G Features & Specifications

The Oppo K10 5G is advertised as the slimmest 5G smartphone in its category. The handset has a thickness of 7.99m and weighs 199g, which indicates that the weight is well distributed despite carrying a beefier 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone has a flat back panel and flat edges, which should allow for easy one-handed operation. The smartphone will be available in two color options- Midnight Black, and Ocean Blue.

The Oppo K10 5G boasts a 90Hz display; however, the panel offers a dated HD+ (720) resolution and a waterdrop notch. Most handsets in this price segment offer Full HD+ resolution and punch-hole display modules for a more immersive video playback experience. Oppo mentions that the HD+ screen on the K10 5G supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The screen is supported by pair of dual stereo speakers.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The chipset and ample RAM should ensure a smooth overall processing and multitasking performance. The smartphone draws power from a 5,000mAh battery cell backed by a 33W SUPERVOOC fast-charging brick that comes bundled in the box.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Oppo K10 5G' big rear camera module houses two sensors; a 48MP main camera (f/1.7) and a 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4). This is quite a dated camera system and doesn't match the likes of rival handsets from Redmi, Poco and realme. For selfies, the Oppo K10 5G offers an 8MP camera with AI portrait features.

The Oppo K10 5G runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and supports seven 5G bands- n1/n5/n8/n28A/n41/n77/n78), 4G, 3G, 2G. Considering the specifications and features, the K10 5G can be a good purchase for anyone looking for a budget 5G handset with a slim design and a long-lasting battery.

The Oppo K10 5G will compete with the Vivo T1 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, Poco X4 Pro, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 5G SE and other sub-20K 5G smartphones.

Best Mobiles in India