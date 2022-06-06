Oppo K10 5G Likely To Be Most Affordable 5G Device From Oppo; India Launch On June 8 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has already confirmed the launch of the K10 5G smartphone on June 8 in India. The launch event is scheduled for 12 pm which will be live-streamed on the brand's social media channels. The phone is also confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart.

A dedicated microsite on the e-commerce site has also revealed the phone will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and 33W charging. It also confirms the Indian variant will be different compared to the Chinese Counterpart. Besides, the phone is expected to be the most affordable 5G phone from the brand.

Oppo K10 5G Features In India

As mentioned above, the Indian variant of the Oppo K10 5G will run the Dimensity 810, while the Chinese model ships with the MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Max SoC. Besides, the Flipkart listing confirmed the device will come with an ultra-slim design and Oppo Glow color. In terms of specs, the phone tipped to a waterdrop notch instead of the punch-hole design featured on the Chinese model.

For imaging, the Indian variant of the Oppo K10 5G will have a dual rear camera setup including a 48MP main camera, and a 2MP secondary camera. For the unaware, the Chinese model has a 64MP triple camera system. For selfies, the device will feature an 8MP camera at the front instead of a 16MP camera available on the Chinese model.

Besides, the Oppo K10 5G will come with a 6.5-inch LCD display that will support a 90Hz refresh rate. The device will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage along with support for RAM expansion technology. It might run Android 12 based on ColorOS 12.1 skin and pack a 5,000 mAh battery. Other aspects will include a 3.5mm audio jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, and support for seven 5G bands.

Oppo K10 5G: Most Affordable 5G Phone From Oppo?

As of now, the exact pricing is still a mystery. Based on features, it is most likely to come at around Rs. 15,000, making it the most affordable 5G phone from Oppo. Although there is no official word on this. We suggest taking it as a hint and staying tuned for the official launch. At this moment, the Oppo A74 5G is one of the budget 5G-enabled devices from the brand, costing Rs. 17,990.

