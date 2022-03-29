Oppo K10, Enco Air 2 Earbuds Go On Sale In India; Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo launched both the Oppo K10 smartphone and the Enco Air 2 earbuds last week in India. Both products have now gone on sale in the country. Interested buyers can head over to the brand's official site and Flipkart to get the both products. Check here the pricing and offers of the Oppo K10 and the Enco Air 2 earbuds in India.

Oppo K10, Enco Air 2 Price And Offers In India

The Oppo K10 price starts at Rs. 14,990 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost Rs. 16,990. It comes in Black Carbon and Blue Flame color options. On the other hand, the Oppo Enco Air 2 earbuds are launched at Rs. 2,499; however, it is now selling for a special price of Rs. 1,999. They can be purchased in white and blue color options.

As part of the launch offer, SBI cards users can get Rs. 2,000 instant discount, an Rs. 1,000 discount on Bank of Baroda cards, and 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card. There is also a no-cost EMI option on Bajaj Finserv and other credit and debit cards.

Oppo K10 Features

The Oppo K10 has a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Oppo K10 is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is a triple camera setup housing a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP bokeh camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the Oppo K10 features an16MP selfie camera sensor.

It runs Android 11 with the company's ColorOS 11.1 skin on top and packs a 5,000 mAh battery unit with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging tech. Other features include IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, a dedicated microSD slot for additional storage expansion, stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and so on.

Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS Features

The Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds are equipped with 13.4mm composite titanium-plated diaphragm moving coils. The earphones have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20KHzand also come with AAC and SBC Bluetooth codec support.

For battery, each earbud packs a 27 mAh battery unit while the charging case has a 440 mAh battery. The earphones are claimed to deliver a total playback time of up to 24 hours, while each earbud is said to last for up to four hours on a single charge. Other features include an IPX4 rating for water resistance, Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, low latency mode for gaming, and so on.

Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a phone with a slim light-weight design, the Oppo K10 will be a perfect pick. Besides, you'll also get a capable processor along with a 90Hz display. On the other hand, if you are looking for TWS earbuds at an affordable price tag, you can go for the Oppo Enco Air 2. The earbuds offer a long-lasting battery along with AI noise cancellation for calling.

