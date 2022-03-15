Oppo K10 Indian Launch Imminent; Dimensity 8100 Chip, 150W Charging Tipped News oi-Megha Rawat

Oppo K10 will be launched in India soon, according to the official teasers. Flipkart is also hinting at the arrival of the new Oppo phone, which will be the company's latest K-series model in India. Oppo launched the K9 5G and K9 Pro 5G variants in China last year.

The Oppo K10 is expected to be upgraded from the Oppo K9 5G versions in a number of ways. The Oppo K9 5G had a 90Hz display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, while the Oppo K9 Pro 5G had a 120Hz display and a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.

Oppo K10 Model Number

The official Oppo India Twitter account teased the introduction of the Oppo K10 in India. It also included a link to a dedicated Flipkart website where the new phone's specifications are expected to be released on March 16.

The Chinese 3C agency recently certified an OPPO phone with the model number PGIM10. The OPPO K10 is expected to be the device's moniker when it is released in the country. The device's 3C certification indicated that it supports fast charging at an output of 80W. The K10 appears to feature a higher variation, which could include a Dimensity 8100 microprocessor and 150W of rapid charging.

Despite the fact that the teasers do not reveal which Oppo phone would be launched in India later this week, Oppo confirmed to Gadgets 360 that it will be the Oppo K10. The Oppo K10's debut date in India has yet to be announced. However, Oppo is teasing the phone in China, revealing specifics such as the existence of the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series, which was released earlier this month.

Oppo K10 Expected Specifications

The MediaTek Dimensity 8000-series SoC is expected to power the Oppo K10. The new Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 8100 variants are both constructed on TSMC's 5nm technology and feature a display refresh rate of up to 168Hz. The chipsets also support cameras with up to 200MP, 4K video recording, and HDR10+ compatibility.

The OPPO K10 will be available in two variants: blue and black. A massive rectangle-shaped block on the phone's back housing a 50MP triple camera unit, with "10-K Super Performance" inscription on the right. A volume rocker is located on the phone's left edge, while a power key with a fingerprint reader is located on the phone's right spine. On the front, it will most likely have a punch-hole screen.

The Oppo K10 is likely to include a number of improvements over the Oppo K9 5G series, which was released last year. The Oppo K9 5G features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, and up to 25GB of storage, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC.

Oppo K10 Expected Price In India

According to 91Mobiles, which cites tipster Yogesh Brar, the Oppo K10 price in India would be set about Rs. 20,000. The Oppo K9 5G was released in May of last year for Rs. 22,800 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 26,500 for the 8GB + 256GB model.

The Oppo K9 Pro 5G was launched in September with prices starting at Rs. 26,500 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model and Rs. 32,500 for the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB model.

Best Mobiles in India