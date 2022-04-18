Oppo K10, K10 Pro Launching Very Soon; Price, Availability & Features To Check Out News oi-Akshay Kumar

Oppo K10 series phones are all set to launch in the brand's home market very soon. The series will comprise of two devices, including the K10 and the K10 Pro. The former has already been released in the Indian market recently. The K10 Pro will be a brand new model in China, while the K10's model in the country will be slightly different.

Oppo K10 Series China Launch Set For This Month

The Oppo K10 and the K10 Pro smartphones will be released in China on April 24. The landing pages for both the devices are already live on the brand's website, revealing a few details regarding their specs. As per the website, the Oppo K10 will be the world's first phone to utilize the custom MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Max processor. Notably, the Indian K10 version has the Snapdragon 680 SoC.

The company has also revealed that the Oppo K10 5G will be flaunting a punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 5G handset will be loaded with the Vapor Chamber liquid cooling system for improved heat dissipation. The device will come in Ice Blue and Dark Night color models.

As far as the Oppo K10 Pro is concerned, it will also be featuring a punch-hole screen, but there's no word regarding the refresh rate. The flagship-grade offering will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 5G processor. Under the hood, the device will be getting a 5,000 mAh battery, which will have support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The fingerprint sensor will be placed underneath the screen.

Lastly, the official landing pages for the Oppo K10 Pro have revealed that the 5G phone will flaunt a 50MP primary camera with the Sony IMX766 sensor at the rear. There will also be a 4MP macro lens and an 8MP super-wide-angle lens. For selfies lovers, there will be a 16MP camera in the top-left corner of the screen. We should have more details in the near future, so stay tuned for regular updates.

Oppo K10 Key Features And Pricing For India

To recall the Indian Oppo K10 model's key specs, the phone has a 6.59-inch full HD+ 90Hz display. The budget smartphone is backed by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The users can buy the handset in either the 64GB or the 128GB storage model, which both also offer microSD card memory expansion. For software, the buyers will get ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

The other highlights include a 50MP triple primary camera setup, a 16MP selfie snapper, and a 5,000 mAh 33W fast-charging battery. Also, there's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition functionality to provide enhanced security.

As for the pricing, the OPPO K10's base model with 6GB of RAM costs Rs 14,990. The higher-end version with 8GB of RAM is being offered for Rs 16,990. The smartphone can be purchased in two color options - Black Carbon and Blue Flame. The phone is available on the brand's website and via other channels.

