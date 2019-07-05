OPPO K3 India Launch Teased – Pop-Up Camera, Snapdragon 710 and More News oi-Karan Sharma

Oppo launched its K3 smartphone two months back in China and it seems that the company is gearing up to launch the same in the Indian market too. The launched of the smartphone is confirmed by a dedicated teaser page on Amazon India. Basically, Oppo K3 is an upgraded version of Oppo K1 and it comes with upgraded hardware specifications. So here are the complete details about the smartphone.

OPPO K3 Specifications

According to China launch the Oppo K3 comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 10801 x 2340 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 without any notch design on the display. The phone is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 also it sports an in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the smartphone is juiced by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual camera setup with the combination of a 16- megapixel + 2- megapixel camera sensor with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses a pop-up camera setup which features a 16-megapixel camera sensor for taking selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C, 3G, and 4G. Sensors on the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,765 mAh non-removable battery which is even smaller than the Realme 3 Pro. However, it comes with VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology with a fast charger.

The Oppo K3 runs on Android 9 Pie on top of Color OS 6.0. Let's see when Oppo is going to bring this smartphone in India and at what price it will be up for sale.

