Oppo K3 Official In India — New Rival To Redmi K20 And Realme X

Chinese technology giant OPPO has expanded its K-series lineup in India with the launch of all-new Oppo K3. The new smartphone features a dual-lens rear camera setup, 16MP pop-up front camera, vibrant Super AMOLED display, and a lot more. With all the key trending features, Oppo K3 will fight the recently launched Realme X and Xiaomi Redmi K20. Here's everything you need to know about the new Oppo smartphone.

Oppo K3 Price And Launch Offers

The Oppo K3 is launched at a starting price of Rs. 16,990 for the base variant that offers 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The top-end model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM will be up for sale at Rs. 19,990. it will be available for sale in two gradient colors Aurora Blue and Jade Black. Both the smartphones will be up for sale on Amazon.in and the company's official website.

Apart from that, the company is also offering a cashback of Rs. 1,000 on Amazon Pay balance as an introductory offer, which they can use for their Amazon shopping. Axis bank debit and credit cardholder will also receive an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on their purchase.

Jio users will receive an additional discount of Rs 7,050, and buyers will also get benefits of Rs 12,000 on OYO and Rs 5,000 on Lenskart. You can also opt for the no-cost EMI option for 3-6 month options. The Oppo K3 will go on sale from July 23, 2019, on Amazon India.

Oppo K3 Specifications

The Oppo K3 flaunts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panoramic display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. The display on Oppo K3 offers a screen-to-body ratio of 91.1 per cent. To fight the competition, Oppo K3 features an in-display fingerprint sensor that works on AI fingerprint image recognition algorithm. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, clubbed with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB /128GB of storage respectively. It is the same chipset that powers the Realme X.

On the optical front, the Oppo K3 offers a dual-lens rear camera setup with the combination of a 16MP Sony IMX 519 sensor +2MP depth sensor with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone houses a pop-up camera with 16MP Sony IMX 471 sensor for selfies and video calls.

Oppo K3 is fuelled by a 3,765mAh non-removable battery with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie with Color OS 6.0. Seeing the specification and features, we can say that Oppo K3 seems like a rebranded Realme X. The smartphone runs on the same chipset, boasts similar AMOLED screen with an in-screen fingerprint scanner and is even backed by same sized 3,765mAh battery cell.

It is only the camera hardware that differentiates the Oppo K3 from Realme X. We will soon test the smartphone and will compare it with Realme X to find out which offers better performance as a sub 20k smartphone. Meanwhile, you can read our review of Realme X and a detailed comparison of Realme X with Redmi K20 and Vivo Z1 Pro.

