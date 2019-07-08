Oppo K3 With Pop-Up Front Camera To Launch In India On July 19 News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Shortly after the release of the first teaser of Oppo K3 on Amazon, it is now learned that the device will launch in India on July 19, 2019. This device will be available only via online through Amazon. Looking at the device's specs and features, the Oppo K3 appears to be the upgraded version of the Oppo K1 which was launched earlier this year.

The K1 was regarded as one of the most affordable smartphones to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. However, the K3 comes with a better CPU clock speed, bigger battery and more RAM.

Specifications Of Oppo K3

The Oppo K3 was launched in China two months ago. We are not expecting a change in the device's specifications. Therefore, the Oppo K3 would come with the same 6.5-inch AMOLED screen that gives an output resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. It features 91.9 percent screen to body ratio and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, the device will be powered by Snapdragon 710 processor, coupled by an 8GB RAM and 256GB default storage.

In the optics department, the smartphone will feature dual cameras at its rear that consists of a 16MP + 2MP camera sensor with an LED flash. Up front, the device will use a 16MP camera. Claimed by the company, its front snapper comes with five years of life and gets into action in just 0.74 seconds. On the connectivity front, the Oppo K3 gets WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, USB Type-C and GPS + GLONASS.

The Oppo K3 will house a 3,765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support and will run Android 9 (Pie) topped by Color 6.0 out of the box.

Oppo K3: Variants And Pricing

The smartphone will be available in three color variants - Nebula Purple, Morning White, and Secret Black. As far as the price of the Oppo K3 is concerned, it is expected to launch in India at an affordable segment. If the price of the device in China is to to be taken into account, the Oppo K3 would cost approx. Rs. 16,100 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant (CNY 1,599); the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant would cost about Rs. 19,100 (CNY 1,899); and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage would cost roughly about Rs. 23,200 (CNY 2,299).

