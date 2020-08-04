Just In
- 33 min ago WhatsApp Introduces Fact-Checking Feature, But India Will Have To Wait
-
- 36 min ago Nokia C3 With Android 10 Announced: Price, Specs And More
- 1 hr ago Lava Launches Z66 Smartphone With 1.6 GHz Octa-Core Processor: Should You Buy?
- 1 hr ago Motorola Razr 5G Live Images Reveals Redesigned Chassis
Don't Miss
- Finance This Stock Outperformed Run-Up In Gold, Silver; Cyclical Rally To Continue
- Movies HBD Malavika Mohanan! Makers Of Vijay’s Master Wish The Leading Lady On Her Birthday!
- News An ISIS operative from Kerala features in yet another attack in Afghanistan
- Automobiles Honda Likely To Introduce A Hybrid Car In 2021: Read More To Find Out
- Sports Women's IPL will be helpful for Mithali Raj and band's 2021 World Cup preparations: Anjum Chopra
- Lifestyle Bhadrapada 2020: Here’s Significance And Festivals To Be Celebrated In This Month
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In August 2020
- Education Kargil Vijay Diwas Quotes In English For Students
Oppo K7 5G With Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: All You Need To Know
Oppo has launched the K7 which is the first 5G support smartphone in the K-series. The handset comes as a rebranded version of the Oppo K5 which was launched last year. The smartphone has currently been launched in China and so far, there is no word as to when it will be unveiled outside of China. Take a look at the price, specifications of the Oppo K7 5G.
Price And Availability
The Oppo K7 price in China has been set at CNY 1,999 (approx. Rs. 21,500) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB + 256GB variant comes with a price tag of CNY 2,299 (approx. Rs. 24,800).
The handset is already listed with four color options including Flowing Cloud, Flow Flame, Sea Night, and Mystery Black on Chinese retailer JD.com for pre-orders. It will go for the first sale on August 11 via TMall, besides JD.com and Suning.
Specifications Of Oppo K7 5G
The Oppo K7 5G comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with the Adreno GPU 620. For the software, it runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 on top. The smartphone also comes with a gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor.
In terms of optics, the Oppo K7 5G offers a quad-camera setup which is equipped with a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP secondary sensor, and two 2MP sensors. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.
For connectivity, like other phones, it supports Wi-Fi, 4G-LTE, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Oppo K7 5G measures 160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96mm dimensions and weighs 180 grams.
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
48,835
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
27,999
-
17,499
-
23,998
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
8,980
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,834
-
48,900
-
21,500
-
30,150
-
7,500
-
42,900
-
40,630
-
20,200
-
19,200
-
37,320
-
16,105
-
86,999