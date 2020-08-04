Oppo K7 5G With Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: All You Need To Know News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has launched the K7 which is the first 5G support smartphone in the K-series. The handset comes as a rebranded version of the Oppo K5 which was launched last year. The smartphone has currently been launched in China and so far, there is no word as to when it will be unveiled outside of China. Take a look at the price, specifications of the Oppo K7 5G.

Price And Availability

The Oppo K7 price in China has been set at CNY 1,999 (approx. Rs. 21,500) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB + 256GB variant comes with a price tag of CNY 2,299 (approx. Rs. 24,800).

The handset is already listed with four color options including Flowing Cloud, Flow Flame, Sea Night, and Mystery Black on Chinese retailer JD.com for pre-orders. It will go for the first sale on August 11 via TMall, besides JD.com and Suning.

Specifications Of Oppo K7 5G

The Oppo K7 5G comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with the Adreno GPU 620. For the software, it runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 on top. The smartphone also comes with a gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor.

In terms of optics, the Oppo K7 5G offers a quad-camera setup which is equipped with a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP secondary sensor, and two 2MP sensors. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

For connectivity, like other phones, it supports Wi-Fi, 4G-LTE, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Oppo K7 5G measures 160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96mm dimensions and weighs 180 grams.

