Oppo K7x Powered By MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Announced: A New Budget 5G Offering? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has launched a new mid-range smartphone in its 'K' series. The Oppo K7x is the latest entrant in the company's 5G smartphone portfolio. The device has been announced in China with features like a 90Hz FHD+ display, a mid-tier MediaTek Dimensity processor, and a big 5,000 mAh battery unit. The entire spec-sheet and its availability details are mentioned below. Let's have a look:

Oppo K7x Complete Specifications

The Oppo K7x draws its power from the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor. This mid-range chipset comes with 5G connectivity. The device is launched with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. It has an external microSD card support as well. The smartphone will come pre-installed with Android 10 based Color OS interface.

Upfront, the Oppo K7x flaunts a6.5-inch IPS LCD display. It comes with an FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and has a punch-hole design for the selfie camera. The smartphone uses a 16MP snapper inside the camera cutout with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video chats.

At the rear, there is a rectangular setup which accommodates four camera sensors. The setup includes a 48MP primary sensor aided by an 8MP secondary sensor. There is also a combination of 2MP sensors for depth and macro effects. The handset offers USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack connectivity option. It is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery unit that supports 30W fast charging technology.

Oppo K7x Price And Sale

The Oppo K7x has been priced at CNY 1,399 which is somewhere around Rs. 15,592 in Indian currency. However, the company hasn't yet revealed when it will introduce this budget 5G smartphone in the remaining markets. Some details could emerge soon.

Notably, the handset has been launched in a single configuration and in Black Mirror and Blue Shadow colour variants. If the device launches with a similar price tag in India then Oppo might take the crown for the cheapest 5G smartphone in the country. It would be interesting to see in which price spectrum this device lands in the Indian market.

Best Mobiles in India