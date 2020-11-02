Oppo K7x Stops By Geekbench; Promotional Poster Confirms November 4 Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has teased its new mid-range smartphone called the Oppo K7x. The smartphone will be debuting on November 2 in the company's home country, i.e, China. A recent leak revealed some of the key features of the device. The latest teaser gives us insight into the design of the upcoming smartphone. That's not it, the device has also stopped by Geekbench ahead of the official launch where we get clues on the processor as well as the benchmark scores.

Oppo K7x Design Teased Officially

The promotional poster shared by the company shows the Oppo K7x in a bluish shade. The device is seen sporting a punch-hole display with the in-display camera cutout being positioned at the top-left corner. The teaser image also shows a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which will probably double up as the power key. The poster also confirms it to be a 5G smartphone.

Now moving to the Geekbench listing, the handset has been spotted with the Oppo PERM00 model number. It is worth noting the device recently bagged its certification from TEENA with the same model. Coming back to the Geekbench database, the handset is listed with the MediaTek MT6853V/ZA processor which otherwise is known as the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor.

The octa-core chipset will have a base frequency of 2.00 GHz and will be paired up with 8GGB RAM. The Geekbench listing also suggests Android 10 OS which is likely to be wrapped around a custom Color OS interface. As for the benchmark scores, the smartphone logged 511 points in the single-core test and 1644 points in the multi-core test.

The recent TEENA listing of the Oppo K7x suggested that the handset will flaunt a 6.5-inch FHD+ display panel which will have an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device is tipped to come with four rear cameras comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a set of 2MP sensors. A 4,900 mAh battery is said to drive the unit.

