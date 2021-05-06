Just In
Oppo K9 5G With 90Hz Display, 65W Fast Charging Goes Official; Price, Features
Oppo has announced the Oppo K9 5G, the successor of the Oppo K7 smartphone. The handset comes as the latest mid-range offering from the brand and the features include the Snapdragon 768G SoC, 65W fast charging, and much more.
Oppo K9 5G Price & Availability
The price of the Oppo K9 5G has been set at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 21,700) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model, while the high-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option carries a price tag of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,000). The phone will be available for purchase in black and gradient color options. It is already up for pre-booking and will go on sale starting May 11.
Oppo K9 5G: What Does It Offer?
The Oppo K9 5G has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone gets its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC clubbed with the Adreno 620 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB default storage.
The handset also features VC liquid-cooled heat sink copper plate and a multi-layer thermal conductive graphite sheet for heat dissipation. Moreover, a 4,300 mAh battery fuels device that supports 65W fast charging technology which claims to take 35 minutes to charge a full battery.
There is a triple rear camera setup on the Oppo K9 5G that includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, the handset offers a 32MP front-facing camera. Lastly, the handset supports Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity option and features an under-display fingerprint scanner for security.
Oppo K9 5G: Best In The Segment?
Features like VC liquid-cooling system, powerful chipset, 65W fast charging will help the device to beat the other device in this segment. The handset can be a tough competitor to the Realme GT Neo which also starts in China CNY 1,799 (around Rs. 20,000). At this moment, there is no info regarding the international availability of the Oppo K9 5G. The brand might launch the device with a different moniker out of China.
