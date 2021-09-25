Oppo K9 Pro Launch Slated For September 26; 120Hz Display Confirmed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo is just a few days away from the Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition and Oppo F19s launch in India. But, the company has another device in the pipeline which will be launching tomorrow, i.e., September 26 in China. The brand is ready to expand its "K" smartphone lineup after long with the K9 Pro. Oppo has already teased a bunch of features and has now confirmed some additional details.

Oppo K9 Pro Features Officially Confirmed Ahead Of Launch

The Oppo K9 Pro will pack an AMOLED display panel that will be HDR10 certified and will offer a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. Oppo has also confirmed a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

However, the display size and resolution aren't revealed by the company. Since the display is confirmed with a 120Hz refresh rate, we can expect this handset with an FHD+ resolution and also a panel size bigger than 6.0 inches.

Oppo K9 Pro Other Known Features

Oppo has currently revealed the display specifications only. However, the previous teasers by the company have confirmed triple rear cameras housed within a large module covering the upper half of the device.

The dual-panel design has been seen on several Poco and Xiaomi mid-range phones announced recently. The rumours and official teasers have also revealed the Oppo K9 Pro's other features such as display, processor, and battery specs.

The device is said to be driven by the Dimensity 1200 processor. This octa-core 5G processor is further tipped to be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

The firmware version will be Android 11 OS topped with Color OS skin. The Oppo K9 Pro's camera setup is said to include a 64MP triple rear camera. The device is also rumoured to have a 4,500 mAh battery aided by 60W fast charging.

Oppo K9 Pro Official Global Launch Timeline

Oppo will be launching the K9 Pro on September 26 in China. However, the company is yet to announce the timeline for its global launch. The company might reveal some details tomorrow post the official launch in China.

The upcoming handset seems to be a premium mid-range phone which will be competing against the OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT, and others. How well it fairs up against the rivals would be clear going forward.

