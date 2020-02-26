Oppo Launches A31 With MediaTek Helio P35 And 6GB RAM In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

Oppo has launched a new A -series of smartphones in India. However, there is no announcement from the company but the Oppo A31 is now listed on the company's website along with some images. The smartphone comes in two color options such as Fantasy White and Mystery Black. The company has already launched this product in Indonesia with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

OPPO A31: Specifications

The newly launched smartphones feature a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop display along with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. It comes with an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio and offers 480 nits of brightness. Besides, you'll get the Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection. The smartphone comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765V/CB) processor.

On the imaging front, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup along with a 12MP primary camera, 2MP portrait lens, and 2MP macro lens. In addition, you'll get an 8MP camera for a selfie at the front. The smartphone comes in two variants, i.e 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of storage. Moreover, the storage is expandable up to 256GB via a micro SD card.

Notably, the Oppo A31 comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor at the back, which the company claims can open the device only 0.47 seconds. Also, you'll find sensors like Pedometer, Gyroscope, Magnetic Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, and G-Sensor/Acceleration Sensor. It runs Android 9.0 Pie.

The Oppo A31 is powered with 4,230 mAh battery, which can offer eight hours of video playback and 35 hours of audio playback, Oppo further claims. On the connectivity front, the smartphone comes with Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Glonass, Dual SIM (Dual Nano-SIM), GPS, A-GPS, and Beidou. The smartphone weighs 180 grams. However, there is no information about pricing and availability.

