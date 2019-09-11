Oppo Launches A9 2020, A5 2020 For Indian Market; Sales Starts September 16 Via Amazon News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo has launched its A9 2020 and the A5 2020 starting at Rs. 16,990 and Rs. 12,490, respectively. As the successors of the A9 and the A5 models, both new models have been upgraded with quad-rear cameras. The A9 2020 will be available on Amazon India on September 16, while the A5 2020 will go on sale on September 21.

Oppo A9 2020 And Oppo A5 2020: Prices Compared

The A9 2020, priced at Rs. 16,990 comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Another variant of the A9 2020 will include 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is priced at Rs. 19,990. The smartphone is available in two colour variants namely Marine Green and Space Purple.

The Oppo A5 2020, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 12,490 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. The upgraded 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at 13,990. Both smartphones have a microSD card slot for further storage expansion.

Oppo A9 2020 And Oppo A5 2020: The Similarities

Both A9 2020 and the A5 2020 show a lot of similarities. Both smartphones have a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolutions and a waterdrop notch. Oppo has installed a 5,000 mAh battery for both devices with a promise of all-day usage. Besides, a Snapdragon 665 chipset powers both smartphones. Coming to the security, Oppo has installed a fingerprint scanner for at the rear.

Oppo A9 2020 And Oppo A5 2020: The Differences

The major differences between the A9 2020 and the A5 2020 is the camera set-up. Both smartphones indeed come with quad-rear cameras, but the A9 2020 has a primary 48-megapixel sensor and the A5 2020 comes with a 12MP sensor. The three other camera sensors remain the same: an 8MP ultra-wide unit, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2MP depth unit. The selfie camera also sees differences: the A9 2020 has a 16MP sensor and A5 2020 has an 8MP sensor.

Apart from the primary camera, you can see that the difference lies with the RAM and storage as well. While the A5 2020 maxes out at 4GB RAM, the A9 2020 can be expanded up to 8GB. With the shipping to begin soon, we'll get you a hands-on report of the smartphones to help you make the right choice.

