Oppo Likely To Launch New K-Series Phone Next Week In India; Is It K10 Pro? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is expected to launch the Reno 8 series this month in India. Now, recent info suggests the brand could also launch a new K-series handset soon. The name of the device is still unknown. However, the launch timeline has been tipped online. Oppo is yet to confirm the same. Let's take a look at what to expect from the next K-series phone.

Oppo K-Series Phone Launching Next Week

Tipster Mukul Sharma claimed that Oppo will launch a new 5G smartphone under the K series next week. He did not reveal the exact launch date. The device is also said to go on sale via Flipkart. The tipster also adds the phone will have an aesthetic appeal with a sleek design. The shared image confirms the upcoming K-Series phone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Oppo K-Series Phone: What To Expect?

As mentioned above, the name of the device is under wraps. We expect it could be the recently launched Oppo K10 Pro. The K10 Pro has a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED E4 display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC which is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt UFS 3.1 storage.

For imaging, the phone offers a triple camera setup housing a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, it has a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and videos. It is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 80W Super Flash charging. The phone also includes HyperBoost Full Link Game Frame Stabilization Technology and Diamond VC Liquid Cooling System.

Lastly, the Oppo K10 Pro measures 162.7x75.7x8.56mm and weighs 199 grams. Since Oppo has not confirmed anything, we'll suggest you take this as a hint and stay tuned for official confirmation. Besides, the brand will launch the Oppo Reno 8 and the Oppo Reno 8 Pro models to the Indian market. Oppo might skip the Reno 8 Pro+ model in the country.

Best Mobiles in India