You Can Make Calls And Send Messages Sans Network With Oppo MeshTalk
Oppo has introduced a new communication technology at the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai. This is a mechanism called Oppo MeshTalk uses signal relay between devices in order to offer a decentralized end-to-end mechanism within a radius of 3km.
Basically, Oppo devices will be able to create a local area network between themselves and communicate with each other sans any requirement for a third-party network transceiver or cellular base station. This is possible as this mechanism uses signal relay between devices.
Oppo MeshTalk Can Be An Emergency Tool
As per a report by The Verge, the MeshTalk can be helpful during emergency situations. It can be a messaging tool in situations of emergency and can work without WiFi as well. It is touted to be looking towards integrating the mechanism into low-power, 72-hour standby mode on the devices so that users can use the mechanism to reach out even when their phone's battery level is low.
Imagine a decentralized short-range communications solution that enables you to talk and send messages without the need for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or cellular data when up to 3km with another device.— OPPO (@oppo) June 26, 2019
Say hello to MeshTalk. 📡 #MoreThanTheSeen #MWC19 pic.twitter.com/MIGWG2OgQx
Notably, this feature will be useful in use cases like attempting to communicate with estranged members of a hiking team in a remote mountain where there is no cellular network coverage or in a very network-congested region where it is impossible to send messages or make calls. Also, it will be useful when in abroad where the international roaming plans are too expensive. However, the ability to send emergency messages is the most imperative use of Oppo MeshTalk.
When To Expect?
As of now, there is no clear word regarding when exactly the Oppo MeshTalk will be launched for users. It requires a special signal relay between smartphones that can be integrated into the existing Oppo smartphones. The company will release further details about the feature sometime soon. And, it will be a part of the growing ecosystem of Oppo's services that will create a complete suite of services for users.
What We Think About Oppo MeshTalk
Given that Oppo MeshTalk will let you make calls and send messages even without a WiFi or cellular connection, it is quite interesting to know how it will work. We need to wait for the rollout of the service to know more about the feature and its capabilities.
