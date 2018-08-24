Oppo might be the first company to launch a 5G smartphone

When it comes to setting the trends, Oppo might not be the first company that comes to mind. We've seen a lot of smartphones in the past that were aimed to sell well, but weren't exactly the type that will be a game changer.

Well, that was until the company launched its super fancy Find X with movable parts and highest screen-to-body of 93.8 percent. The company also introduced the Super VOOC fast charging tech that supports up to 50W charging.

Now, OPPO's assistant VP, Shen Yiren reveals some key details about the company's upcoming innovations. Oppo is confirmed to be working on mass producing a 5G smartphone in 2019. We have seen what Oppo's R&D department is capable of with the recently launched devices. So it isn't surprising that the company is planning to launch the first 5G smartphone.

Oppo also previously announced its partnership with Qualcomm for 5G solutions. Further, the company also set up a research institute back in March dedicated to 5G and AI. The company previously also demoed the "First Live 5G 3D video call" in May this year in collaboration with Qualcomm.

Oppo has stated several times that its first 5G smartphone should be ready for production by early 2019. Other players such as Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo, LG are looking forward to releasing their first 5G smartphone next year. It would be interesting to see which OEM manages to bring the first 5G phone to the table.

Besides, the company recently launched its F9 Pro smartphone for the Indian market. The Oppo F9 Pro comes with VOOC flash charging technology that gives 2 hours of usage time in just five minutes of plugging in the charger. There is a 25MP selfie camera with AI capabilities in the Pro variant. The Oppo F9 comes with 4GB RAM and a 16MP selfie camera and it lacks the VOOC flash charge technology. It comes in three gradient colors - Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue, and Starry Purple.

There is a triple card tray for dedicated microSD card slot and dual SIM slots. The dedicated microSD card slot supports up to 256GB of additional storage space. This totals the overall storage capacity of 320GB.