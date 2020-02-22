Just In
Oppo Might Launch A31 Next Week In India: Report
After launching F15 in India, Oppo is reportedly planning to bring A31 in the country. The company has already launched this device in Indonesia, and now it is likely to launch A31 in India. However, there is no announcement from the company about the upcoming device.
The upcoming smartphone is expected to come in two color options ie. fantasy white and mystery black, reports 91 mobiles. The report states that the company is likely to offers 5 percent cash back on credit and debit cards of HDFC Bank, IDFC Bank, Yes Bank, and ICICI Bank. Besides, the buyers will get an EMIs option on Home Credit and Bajaj Finserv. In addition, the company might join hands with Reliance Jio to offer data benefits up to Rs. 7,050.
Oppo A31: Expected Specifications
The Oppo A31 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch display along with waterdrop notch at the top. The device will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset. The smartphone is likely paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB. However, there is no information and expandable memory.
The Oppo A31 will flaunt a triple camera setup. It will include 12MP primary lens, 2MP depth sensors, and 2MP macro lens. Upfront, you'll get an 8MP camera with features like AI beautification. Also, there will be a 4,230mAh battery. The smartphone will feature Android 9.0 Pie OS along with its ColorOS 6.1.2 backed top.
The pricing of the smartphone is still unknown. But, we will update you once we get any information about the pricing. Apart from that, the company is planning to launch Reno 3 Pro on March 2nd in India. The company has already launched the device in China, and now it is bringing in India. The smartphone will feature a 64MP camera at the back. Also, there are rumors that the company will launch its wireless buds along with the Reno 3 Pro.
