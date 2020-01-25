Oppo Might Launch Its Financial Services In India This Year: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Following the footsteps of other smartphone players, Oppo is likely to bring its financial services in India. The Oppo Kash is said to be in testing mode, and it is expected to launch in June this year. The upcoming platform is likely to offer many services such as microloans, flexible repayment schemes, and more to its users.

The upcoming app will be compatible with both iOS and Android platforms. In addition, all Oppo smartphones will have this app, reports 91 mobiles. The report reveals that it will have UPI integration, and users can buy smartphones on easy monthly installments. Besides, the app will allow users to shop through both online and offline. The report states that the upcoming app is developed by FinShell. The same company has developed an app for Realme.

Furthermore, Oppo is likely to showcase its Find X2 smartphone in the Mobile World Congress 2020. The upcoming smartphone is expected to have a 6.5-inch OLED display panel, 3168 x 1440 pixels resolution, and the Snapdragon 865 processor. When it comes to design, the phone is likely to have a crescent-shaped camera setup.

Meanwhile, Counterpoint issued a new report which says that Oppo has managed to garner 9 percent market share in 2019 in India. The firm said that Xiaomi is leading the market with a 28 percent share. Whereas, Samsung has a 21 percent share, Vivo comes third with 16 percent share and Realme comes fourth with 10 percent market share during 2019.

"Over the past four years, Xiaomi, Vivo, and OnePlus have grown 15x, 24x, and 18x, respectively. This highlights that OEMs are mature enough to capture the next wave of growth and expand their operations in India," said Anshika Jain, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research.

Interestingly, the firm highlighted Apple is growing really fast in India. The firm said that this is happening due to its aggressive pricing and strategy.

