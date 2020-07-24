Oppo Mystery Smartphone With 4,000 mAh Battery Certified By FCC News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo's portfolio seems to have a new phone and the company is already working on that. Recently, an Oppo smartphone has been certified on the US Federal Communication Commission (FCC) with model number CPH2123.

The listing reveals some specifications of the unnamed phone. As per the listing, the alleged phone will pack a 4,000 mAh battery and support the 4G network. It is likely to run on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. For connectivity, it will include 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, FM receiver, and NFC. The listing further reveals the device will measure 160.1mm x 77mm x 8.5mm dimensions and weigh 164 grams.

The device has not been spotted at any certification sites before and the official name of the phone is not known yet. From the listing, the display design of the phone, chipset, camera details were not known. Hopefully, these will come to the fore soon.

On the other hand, the company is now busy with the Oppo A72 of the new A-series. This handset appeared on Geekbench v5.1.0 with model number PDYM20. The device has received a score in single-core and multi-core benchmarking tests 513 points and 1,659 points respectively. In terms of display design, the A72 5G is expected to come with a 6.5-inch punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device said to fuelled by a 3945 mAh or 4,040 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology.

Under the hood, it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset along with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is likely to run on Android 10 OS. For imaging, it might pack a triple camera module along with a 16MP main camera and expected to feature an 8MP selfie camera. Nothing was known about the launch date of the upcoming A72. So, we request you to take these information with a pinch of salt.

