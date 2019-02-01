Oppo partners with Flipkart to launch K1

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is all set to foray into the online space with its partnership with Flipkart for its upcoming launch- K1.

The OPPO K1 has been launched already globally and it will arrive in India on 6th February.

The company has also announced its planning to set up a Greenfield Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Greater Noida, to manufacture electronics and support accessories locally in the country as well as generate huge employment opportunities in the state.

The EMC will facilitate a common platform for existing electronic manufacturers and exporters to come together and establish an integrated hub for manufacturing electronics and hardware - primarily focused on smartphones. The EMC will not only bring together strength in volumes of production and offer an attractive scale of operation to buyers, but also incorporate state-of-the-art infrastructural facilities for the stakeholders.

The Cluster houses facilities like tool room, R&D lab etc. for manufacturing electronic products along with other manufacturing and support services. It will house some of the global leaders in manufacturing of electronics and support accessories. The EMC will also generate huge employment opportunities in the state, generating direct employment for around 25,000 - 30,000 persons.

Meanwhile, IDC said that OPPO finished 4Q18 in the fourth position with full-year shipments of 113.1 million, up 1.3 percent from 2017. The growth wasn't as high as in past years, growth is still a feat given current market conditions, especially for a company that still does most of its business in China. India and Indonesia continue to be OPPO's largest focus markets outside of China with ongoing success from its A-series devices.

IDC also said that smartphone vendors shipped a total of 375.4 million units during the fourth quarter of 2018 (4Q18), down 4.9 percent year over year and the fifth consecutive quarter of decline.

The challenging holiday quarter closes out the worst year ever for smartphone shipments with global smartphone volumes declining 4.1 percent in 2018 with a total of 1.4 billion units shipped for the full year. With challenging market conditions continuing into the first quarter of 2019, the likelihood of a declining market this year becomes more of a reality.