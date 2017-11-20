Oppo partners with Victoria's Secret for its annual fashion show in Shanghai

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has partnered with the prestigious Victoria's Secret for its annual fashion show in Shanghai.

Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, said, "OPPO is a fashionable and young brand that represents the youth. We are really excited about this partnership and hope that the angels and models enjoy the selfie experience that the rest of the world is appreciating. The OPPO F5 6GB, just like the angels on stage, stands out confidently and professionally and brings about an experience beyond imagination. We hope that with this partnership the F5 6GB and OPPO become the youth's most preferred fashion mantra."

On November 20th, OPPO F5 will share the stage with the Victoria's Secret Angels in Shanghai. The models will click these selfies with the smartphone

OPPO's Selfie Expert F series phones are a favorite amongst the youth not just for the advanced technology and selfies they offer but also their appearance and design. It represents a youth's personality - fun, energetic, colorful, sharp and of course meets the demand of the perfect selfie! Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is also widely followed by the youth and is the perfect platform for everything fashionable and stylish making this partnership perfect in the truest sense.

The OPPO F5, the brand's first FHD+ full-screen display model in India, featuring the groundbreaking A.I. Beauty technology -

The AI Beauty technology will take selfie photography to a whole new level of quality. Priced at Rs 19,990 the F5 (Gold and Black Edition) is already available both online and offline.

OPPO F5 comes installed with a 20MP front camera with an ultra-sensitive F2.0 aperture and 1/2.8" sensor. Both features allow the camera to gain more information to produce better images with less noise in low light conditions. The front-camera Portrait mode also applies a Bokeh effect to the background, creating better gradation and making you the focus of the selfie shot, every time.

And for the rear camera, the 16MP rear camera is excellent for all day and night shots. Along with the F1.8 aperture in the back camera also performs brilliantly for brighter and more precise shots in darker settings.