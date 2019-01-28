Oppo patent reveals new punch-hole display for R19

Oppo has been poised with displays offering high screen-to-body ratio, for instance, the R series smartphones. The Oppo R11 which was launched back 2017 offered a 16:9 screen, while its successor R11s increased the ratio to 18:9. Oppo then moved to notch screens with its R15 in 2018.

Later in 2018, the company launched R17 that featured a tiny waterdrop notch on the top. Now the company seems to be gearing up for the launch of R19 which will have a punch-hole screen. But what's more intriguing is that the company has filed for a new patent with WIPO under the "Mobile phone with app icon interface" moniker, reports LetsGoDigital.

The filing reveals that the front camera will be placed on the top-left corner of the screen. The camera icon will overlay on the camera hole. Swiping and navigating will show other apps, but the camera icon will remain at the same place.

The rear panel will feature the antenna bands placed on the top and bottom edges of the back panel. On the back panel, it shows a dual camera setup with an LED flash on the top-left corner. The back panel will also house a fingerprint sensor. On the bottom edge, the device will have the speaker grille, an audio jack, a charging port.

There's no certainty whether the R19 will come with a punch-hole display. However, a new report claims that the company might use a notch-less screen like the Find X for the upcoming smartphone. The device will reportedly come with a pop-up selfie camera.

Recently, the company also launched a new limited edition of its flagship R17 Pro. The latest New Year edition of the Oppo R17 Pro is dubbed as the King of Glory Edition. The device is already up for pre-orders at Oppo's online web store and the interested users can book a unit form the website.