Oppo patent reveals new smartphone design with pop up display

Vivo with its APEX smartphone gave birth to the trend of pop up cameras. Many other OEMs seems to be working on similar designs as it helps to offer a higher screen-to-body ratio. Taking the design a notch higher, Oppo seems to be working on a smartphone with a pop display. At least that's what the latest patent filing indicates, reports LetsGoDigital.

The patent images show a secondary display popping out from the primary display. The design might sound impractical at first, but there can be a lot of used cases such as viewing content on the primary screen while the secondary screen can be used for other applications. The images also suggest that the front-facing camera will be placed alongside an earpiece on the top bezel of the primary screen. There no notch or a punch hole to house the front camera.

Besides, the company has also filed a patent for a smartphone that will have a horizontal sliding mechanism. The secondary display will come in handy as a keyboard or remote control while playing games. Well, this is just a patent and there's no certainty that the device will make it to the production stage. The patent only means that the company is currently exploring the idea of such a form factor.

Moreover, the company will soon be unveiling its Reno smartphone series in China. The device is expected to come in multiple variants and will cater to all budget segments.