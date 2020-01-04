ENGLISH

    Oppo Patent Shows Side-Mounted Pop-Up Camera On Smartphone

    By
    |

    Of late, many smartphone makers are coming up with the full-screen design trend wherein the bezels are super thin and the front is dominated by the display. The all-screen design is also possible with the implementation of notches, punch-hole cutouts, and pop-up or rotating camera arrangements. Taking this to the next level, Oppo has come up with an interesting patent.

    Oppo Patent Shows Side-Mounted Pop-Up Camera On Smartphone

     

    Till date, we have been coming across pop-up camera modules positioned at the top edge. Now, it looks like Oppo is planning to innovate this design by placing the rising camera module at the side.

    As per a new patent filed by Oppo in the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration) database, the company is the first one to give us a look at a side-mounted pop-up camera. This patent of a side-mounted pop-up camera was spotted by TigerMobiles.

    Oppo's Side-Mounted Pop-Up Camera Patent

    The patent sketch shows the motorized camera module that is positioned at the right edge of the smartphone. The design hints that the pop-up camera will sit flush with the back when it is not in use. The back of the device is seen to arrive with two cameras under the pop-up camera module along with an LED flash.

    On the right edge of the smartphone, there seems to be a power button and the left edge appears to have the SIM slot and volume rockers. There is a speaker, a headphone jack and a Type-C port at the bottom.

    Our Take On Oppo Patent

    Notably, this is just a reference image and it is not assured that the design will be seen in an upcoming Oppo smartphone. There is no confirmation that this patent will make its way to reality and it will see the light of the day in the future.

     

    Usually, companies file numerous patents but not all their patents will go into production. But given the trend in the market wherein we have already seen side-mounted fingerprint sensors on smartphones, this idea of a side-mounted pop-up camera might also come into reality sometime.

    Read More About: oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Sunday, January 5, 2020, 7:00 [IST]
