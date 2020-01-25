Oppo PCLM50 Appears On Geekbench Expected To Be Next-Gen Reno3 5G News oi-Karan Sharma

Recently an Oppo smartphone with model number PCLM50 passed through the TENAA certification. The listing disclosed the key specifications of the smartphone and now the same smartphone model is spotted on the Geekbench database. The listing revealed the processor specifications and multi-core and single-core points of the smartphone.

According to the report, the Oppo PCLM50 is juiced by a 1.80GHz processor which is expected to be Qualcomm Snapdragon 7655G. The smartphone is backed by an 8GB RAM and runs on Android 10. The Geekbench listing suggests that the phone manages to score 625 in the single-core test and 1,949 in the multi-core test.

TENNA listing suggested that the Oppo PCLM50 sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It also revealed that the phone will feature an 8GB RAM clubbed with 128GB or 265GB of onboard storage without any expandable storage option.

The reports suggest that the device houses a quad-camera setup at the back with the combination of 48Mp primary sensor + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and dual 2MP camera sensors expected to be macro and depth sensors, along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone is expected to offer a 32MP selfie shooter.

Besides, the Oppo PCLM50 is also said to fuelled by a 3,925 mAh battery which was also there on the Reno3 series. The smartphone is expected to be shipped with Android 10 out-of-the-box on top of ColorOS7. TENAA listing confirms that the phone will measure 160.3x74.3x7.96mm dimensions and it weighs around 180 grams. The smartphone is expected to be up for grabs in yellow, black, and white color options.

Reports also suggest that this might be the Oppo Reno3 5G smartphone. However, the company has not confirmed anything so far. Right now, this is the only information available on the web-driven from the certifications. We recommended you to take it with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.

