Oppo PEFM00 Clears TENAA Certification; Leaked Images, Specs Suggests Rebranded Oppo A15s News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

A new Oppo smartphone has been certified by TENAA mobile authentication platform. The mystery smartphone is likely to be a budget smartphone. The smartphone's specification has been tipped by the certification website and its renders have also been leaked. The device is said to be the rebranded version of the Oppo A15s. Take a look at what the certification website reveals about the new mystery smartphone:

New Oppo Smartphone Clears TENAA Certification

The latest Oppo smartphone to clear TENAA certification is the Oppo PEFM00. This device has previously cleared its certification via 3C in China. This suggests that the device will make an initial debut in China. As per the TENAA website, the device will come with a waterdrop notch display. The device is listed with 164 x 75.4 x 7.9mm dimensions.

The leaked images on the certification website further show the volume and the power key on the right panel. The rear panel is seen with a gradient design and a square-shaped camera module with three sensors. There is also a circular fingerprint scanner for security. Coming to the features tipped by the TENAA database, the Oppo PEFM00 will come with a 6.52-inch display.

While the resolution is not mentioned it is likely to be an HD+ panel. The TENAA certification reveals that the Oppo PEFM00 will launch with Android 10 OS. The listing also reveals a 4,100 mAh battery unit. The listing doesn't reveal the camera specifications or the processor details.

But, these leaked sets of specifications are identical to that of the Oppo A15s. So, there could be a possibility that this device is indeed the rebranded version of the Oppo A15s. However, we will have to wait for the official confirmation to confirm all the speculations.

via

Best Mobiles in India