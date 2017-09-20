Oppo R11 King of Glory edition launched: Features aesthetic upgrades over the standard model

Chinese smartphone maker, Oppo has recently been silent about launching new smartphones in the market. However, right now the company seems to be in the mood of launching customized versions for its Oppo R11.

After launching Oppo R11 FC Barcelona edition, the company has now announced yet another limited edition variant of the smartphone. Dubbed as 'King of Glory' edition, the new R11 edition celebrates the anniversary of the worldwide popular multiplayer online battle game.

Oppo R11 'King of Glory' edition will reportedly go on sale starting September 29 in China. However, the details about the pricing have not been revealed. The thing about these special editions is that the smartphones come with mostly with aesthetic upgrades only. The specifications though remains the same as the standard Oppo R11.

In any case, talking more about the Oppo R11 King of Glory edition, this model basically comes with a red paint job at the back. The antenna bands are highlighted in black while the camera ring features gold accents on the outside. The Oppo branding also seems to be engraved in gold. This smartphone will also likely come with some UI tweaks and customization that will have a theme based on the online game.

As for the specifications, Oppo R11 King of Glory edition will most probably come with a 5.5-inch full HD (1080p) AMOLED display with 401ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. It will offer 64GB of internal storage that can be further expanded via microSD card.

Talking about the cameras, the R11 sports a dual-camera setup at the back that comprises of a 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 20-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture. Up front, there is a 20-megapixel camera. The Oppo R11 smartphone is backed by a 3000mAh battery and it runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with ColorOS 3.1 on top.

In terms of connectivity, the R11 supports dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS. The Oppo R11 measures 154.5× 74.8×6.8mm and weigh 150 grams.