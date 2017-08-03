OPPO R11 with Snapdragon 835 SoC spotted on Geekbench

Oppo R11 and R11 Plus were announced sometime in June. These smartphones were the first ones in the global market to employ the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 mobile platform.

Currently, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 platform is the leader in the mid-range processor market segment. Given that this processor can deliver a high level of performance, there is no issue with Oppo making use of the same for its high-end and flagship devices. Moreover, the Chinese manufacturer Oppo is known for the practice of not using the flagship processors in its flagship smartphones for quite a few years.

However, a new Geekbench benchmark listing that has surfaced online has come as a surprise. We say so as the listing shows the Oppo R11 smartphone running the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC under its hood. Also, the listing shows that this processor is teamed up with 6GB RAM. Going by the benchmark listing, the smartphone will be based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. The Oppo R11 scores 1953 and 6329 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively in the Geekbench listing.

As mentioned above, since the past few years, Oppo hasn't been using flagship processors in its flagship smartphones. Eventually, the listing of the Oppo R11 with Snapdragon 835 SoC appears to be strange. We can expect the smartphone spotted on the benchmark database to be the upcoming Oppo Find 9 that is masked as the Oppo R11 in the listing. We can expect more details about this mysterious smartphone to be revealed in the coming days or weeks.