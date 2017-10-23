Oppo R11S ads go live across nine cities in China ahead of the launch

The upcoming smartphone Oppo R11S' advertisements have started to show up in China. The ads were displayed in massive display boards across nine major cities in the country. The cities include Beijing, Shanghai, Shenyang, Chongqing, Shenzhen, Changsha, Suzhou, Chengdu, and Guangzhou.

Interestingly, each of the ads in the nine cities was different and it basically represented the nine new features that Oppo R11S will be offering. Some of the features highlighted are, a better viewing experience with the new full-screen, longer battery life, quality color, clearer portraits, 20MP front and rear cameras, smooth feel, powerful dual snapper, premium appearance and better night images.

So it looks like the new smartphone will be bringing improvements when compared to the older Oppo R11.

While the smartphone has already been subjected to several rumors and leaks, from what we know so far Oppo R11S will likely come in four variants as seen on the Chinese Compulsory Certification website. The certification site has also revealed that the smartphone will support 5V 4A fast charging which is the company's proprietary VOOC fast charging technology.

Further, the device is expected to launch with a 6-inch full-screen OLED QHD+ display with a resolution of 2880×1440 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Oppo R11S is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC

It will still have dual rear cameras but the fingerprint scanner will now keep the senors company at the back. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor and will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage paired with 4G of RAM. The dual cameras on the Oppo R11S are speculated to be a 20-megapixel Samsung S5K2X7 sensor as one of the lenses. The smartphone is said to be backed by a 3200mAh battery.

Apart from the Oppo R11S, the Chinese handset maker is also expected to launch a bigger variant dubbed as Oppo R11 Plus. It is expected to come with 6GB of RAM and a 4000mAh battery.

Unfortunately, the company has not revealed the official date for the launch of Oppo R11S but it should happen soon as the company has already started teasing and putting up ads for the device. Meanwhile, Oppo F5 another full-screen smartphone is launching in the Philippines on October 26th.

