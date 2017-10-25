Oppo R11s confirmed to feature 18:9 display, full-screen design

It has become a trend among phone makers to drop hints about their upcoming smartphones. Apparently, Chinese manufacturer Oppo is following suit as well.

The company has just posted a picture of the Oppo R11s smartphone on Weibo. Besides the image, the post also contains an important piece of information about the upcoming device. As per the post, the R11s will come with a large 6.1-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9. While we already knew this due to the leaks, it is always better to get a confirmation from the company itself.

Unfortunately, the teaser post is only showing the front view of the Oppo R11s. As it was speculated, the phone does have a full-screen design. While it is not a bezel-less phone, the thickness of the bezels has been significantly reduced. Notably, R11s will be first Oppo phone to feature ultra-thin bezels. Also, the device appears to have curved edges.

As far as the rest of the specifications are concerned, the Oppo R11s is believed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with an Adreno 512 graphics chip. While the memory aspect of the Oppo R11s is taken care of by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage space.

On the optics front, the R11s is likely to arrive with a rear dual camera setup comprising of two 20MP sensors. Software-wise the smartphone is said to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with ColorOS on top, but we expect it to arrive with Android 8.0 Oreo.

