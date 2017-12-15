Oppo R11s new year anniversary edition launched

Oppo has now announced new limited edition of the Oppo R11s. This comes in preparation for the Chinese New Year celebration. As such Oppo has released a special Oppo R11S New Year Anniversary Edition smartphone in China.

However, there is not much difference in comparison to the standard variant. Oppo R11s New Year Anniversary Edition gets the same Red color hue as the existing red variant. The only difference though, this limited edition features a Gold color plating on its rear chassis specifically on the rear camera ring and the rear Oppo logo.

As for the specifications, it remains the same as the standard Oppo R11S. To elaborate, the smartphone comes with a 6.01-inch full HD AMOLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 1080×2160 pixels resolution. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The device offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. The device is backed by a 3205mAh battery, and it runs Android 7.1.1.

Talking about the cameras, the smartphone is equipped with a 16 + 20-megapixel dual rear camera with dual-tone LED flash. Up front, there is as a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

The dual SIM smartphone offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, 3G, and 4G. Sensors onboard include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope. It measures 155.10 x 75.50 x 7.10 (height x width x thickness) and weighs in at 153.00 grams.

The pricing and availability details of the new variant are yet to be announced but rumors suggest that the device will be released by end of December or early January at a slightly higher price tag than the original version.