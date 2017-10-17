Oppo R11S, R11S Plus schematics leaked along with specs and pricing

Chinese manufacturer Oppo has not released many major smartphones this year. The Oppo F3 and R11/R11 Plus are the only noteworthy devices that have been launched so far.

While we are looking forward to the launch of Oppo F5, the company seems to be working on upgraded versions of Oppo R11 and R11 Plus. According to the Chinese publication mydrivers.com, the smartphones will be dubbed as Oppo R11S and R11S Plus. The publication has posted alleged schematics of the devices, revealing their design. Additionally, their specs and features have been revealed as well.

Going by the images, the smartphones are likely to come with a full-screen design with an elongated display. The display could have an aspect ratio 18:9, which is also seen on Samsung Galaxy S8, LG V30 etc. Rumors have it, the Oppo R11S/R11S Plus will feature 6-inch OLED displays that will deliver QHD+ resolution of 2,880×1,440 pixels.

The schematics show the devices featuring really narrow bezels. The lack of a physical home button suggests the presence of a rear-mounted fingerprint on the smartphones.

Earlier reports had claimed that the Oppo R11S and R11S would boast dual selfie cameras, but the latest schematics suggest otherwise. The rear panel of the smartphones looks kind of identical to the Oppo R11/R11 Plus. Hence, we are expecting rear dual cameras on the handsets.

The schematics further reveal, the smartphones would feature both the 3.5mm headphone jack and the USB Type-C port.

As for specifications, the Oppo R11S is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC, whereas the Plus variant is rumored to arrive with a Snapdragon 835 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM. The dual camera system fitted on the Oppo R11S and R11S Plus is speculated to include 0.9μm 24-megapixel Samsung S5K2X7 sensor as one of the lenses.

The Chinese publication has also revealed that the Oppo R11S and R11S Plus will be sold at 2,999 Yuan (approx. Rs. 29,500) and 3,499 Yuan (approx. Rs. 34,300).

Via