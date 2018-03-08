Oppo R15 and R15 Dream Mirror official press renders and video released

Oppo has now actively started teasing its upcoming smartphone Oppo R15 across various platforms in China. The company is expected to officially announce the smartphone soon. The company has further created a dedicated page on its official website and has also started reservations for the device in fact devices. There is also another variant dubbed as R15 Plus/Dream Mirror edition.

While we have an idea about the upcoming smartphones, Oppo has yet again taken to its social media accounts to reveal the official posters of the new handset. As per the leaked posters, they show the R15 in three different color variants which will be Red, White, and Purple.

The images also show the rear part and the design of the phone. As such, the back features a horizontally aligned dual camera setup on the top left corner of the phone. There is an oval shaped fingerprint scanner towards the center just above the Oppo logo. The antenna lines seem to be missing on the rear.

However, that is all we can make out from the posters.

As for the front part, we have already seen numerous leaks and they have suggested that Oppo R15 will feature a design similar to that of an iPhone X. The full-screen display will come with a notch but a smaller one. The company has posted a TV add to the smartphone and it shows the device with such features.

Apart from this, another video has just been posted on Chinese microblogging site Weibo and it showcases the advanced multitasking features that Oppo R15 will bring. On analyzing the video you can see that the Oppo R15 is set to deliver an immersive full-screen experience. Talking about the notch, it seems to come with some useful functionalities. When the screen is horizontal, we can see that the notch has three most commonly used apps on one side. On the other side, there are shortcuts for screen recording, taking screenshots, and Do Not Disturb mode.

In any case, the upcoming smartphone looks to be feature packed. As for the specifications we don't have any concrete information but the smartphone has appeared on TENAA which has revealed some key specs that the device might bring.

According to the TENAA database, Oppo R15 is said to come with a 6.28-inch 2280x1080px display having 19:9 aspect ratio and thin bezels. The smartphone was seen running on Android 8.1 Oreo, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. As for the cameras, the handset had 20MP front-facing camera and 16MP+5MP dual cameras at the rear. The smartphone will likely be backed by a 3365mAh battery.

Meanwhile, previous rumors have suggested that the smartphone could come with MediaTek's new Helio P60 processor and some AI features.

All in all, from the developments that we have seen so far everything that the company has been doing, the smartphones will be revealed soon. The company is just creating some hype until the official launch.

