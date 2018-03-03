Oppo R15 could feature MediaTek’s new Helio P60 processor

Since the unveiling of iPhone X with a notch at the top, many Android manufacturers have launched phones with similar design. The recently announced Asus ZenFone 5 and ZenFone 5Z also feature the iPhone X-inspired notch. Chinese manufacturer Oppo is also working on two smartphones with design similar to that of Apple's latest flagship.

We are talking about the Oppo R15 and R15 Plus. The smartphones have been leaked on several occasions over the past few days. Last week, we came across two promotional videos showing off the design of the smartphones. Not only design, the rumor mill has also revealed specifications and features of the R15 and R15 Plus. Yet again, a piece of information regarding the Oppo R15 has emerged online.

According to a leakster who goes by the Twitter handle @MMDDJ_, the upcoming Oppo R15 will be the first smartphone to feature MediaTek's newly launched Helio P60 SoC. Those who are unaware, Helio P60 SoC is the first processor to feature a multi-core AI processing unit (mobile APU) and MediaTek's NeuroPilot AI technology.

Its Arm Cortex A73 and A53 processor mix deliver up to a 70 percent CPU performance boost over the Helio P23 and Helio P30. Compared to the previous generation Helio P series, Helio P23, the MediaTek Helio P60 is up to 12 percent more efficient overall and up to 25 percent more power efficient.

Previous rumors, however, have suggested that the Oppo R15 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor. While we are not sure about the authenticity of the new leak, the leakster has had good track record of sharing accurate information.

When it comes to the other rumored features, the Oppo R15 is said to feature a dual camera setup with the two lenses positioned vertically, a gesture-enabled virtual home button, and Color OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

As of now, there is no information on when exactly Oppo's new smartphones will get launched. That said, the leaks are suggesting that the launch is imminent.

