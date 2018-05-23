Oppo R15 Nebula Special Edition launched in attractive color combination

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has announced a new variant of its r15, known as Nebula Special Edition. The design of the new limited edition smartphone was done in collaboration with popular Egyptian designer Karim Rashid.

The Oppo R15 Nebula special edition comes in a Blue-Pink-Red colour pattern that also glows in the dark, as per reports. While looking at the image of the rear panel you can see that the panel comes with a combination of three color gradient which glows in the light. At the bottom of the panel, the phone also sports a signature of the designer.

However, the specs of the new variant is identical to the standard Oppo R15. But the cost of the new Nebula Special Edition will be CNY 2,999 ($470) and if you are willing to spend CNY 3,199 ($500) then you will also get custom-designed JBL earphones.

Just to recall, Oppo R15 comes with a 6.28-inch display having a rather 19:9 aspect ratio with a 2280x1080 pixels. Oppo R15 have a 90-percent screen-to-body ratio and feature minimum bezels all around. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek's new Helio P60 processor clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage which is further expandable up to 256GB. It also comes with some AI features

As for the cameras, the handset sports a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone comes with dual camera module on the rear with the combination of 16-megapixel +5-megapixel dual camera sensors along with a LED flash at the rear. Along with the cameras, the rear panel also sports a fingerprint scanner on the back.

The smartphone is backed by a 3450mAh battery and also comes with a VOOC fast charging support. The Oppo R15 comes with dual nano-SIM support and runs ColorOS 5.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. Earlier the smartphone was launched in three colors White, Purple and Red.

The new images are surfaced in Chinese microblogging website Weibo. We still don't have information when the Nebula Special Edition R15 will come to the Indian market. Hope it will arrive soon.

