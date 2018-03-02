Oppo R15 and R15 Plus teased with a notch

Since the announcement of the Apple iPhone X with a notch at the top of the screen, several Android manufacturers have started imitating a similar design. We have been coming across leaks related to upcoming flagship models featuring the notch design though it is not liked by many Apple fans themselves. In fact, we have even started seeing the launch of the Asus ZenFone 5 series with the notch.

It looks Oppo is also going to unveil a smartphone with the notch design. The company posted a teaser on Weibo teasing the announcement of the Oppo R15 and R15 Plus. We have already been coming across many rumors and speculations regarding these smartphones. Now, the teaser image has revealed a glimpse of the smartphone showing the top notch. Apart from the notch, the overall design is also like the iPhone X. There are slim bezels at the top and negligible bezels at the sides. The screen-to-body ratio is not teased by Oppo but it looks like it will be almost similar to that of the iPhone X.

Apart from the notch design, the Chinese smartphone manufacturers are trying to implement the 3D sensing solutions in their devices so that users can enjoy facial recognition and animated emoji features those were initially seen in the iPhone X. And, Oppo is one such brand that is also keen on rolling out these aspects.

Given that the Oppo R15 and Oppo R15 Plus could arrive with a notch at the top of the display, we can expect these smartphones to get an advanced camera and security features. For now, the internal specifications of these upcoming Oppo smartphones remain unknown but there are numerous leaks speculating the same.

The Oppo R15 and R15 Plus are said to feature dual cameras at the rear stacked vertically and a gesture-enabled virtual home button. The smartphones are said to boot Android 8.1 Oreo topped with Color OS 4.0 out of the box. These Oppo smartphones are believed to feature the recently unveiled Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series platform with support for AI.