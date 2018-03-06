Oppo R15 and R15 Dream Edition listed on official website: Reservations already open

Oppo is gearing up to launch its new R series smartphones, Oppo R15 and Oppo R15 Dream Edition in the coming days. The company has been teasing us with several poster images of the new devices and we have also seen numerous leaks in the past few days. While the company has not yet given out the launch date, we are expecting few more leaks and teasers to pop up ahead of the official launch.

Having said that, Oppo has now listed both the devices on its official website. There is a dedicated page for the device. Interestingly, the company has also opened up pre-registration process for the devices. Talking about the process, users can reserve Oppo R15 or R15 Dream Mirror Edition by filling in their details like their phone number after which they will get a verification code. Once the code is entered the reservation will be complete.

Further, people who pre-register for the handset stand a chance to attractive prizes like Dyson air purifier, Canon photo printer, Dior perfume, Sports Bluetooth headset, and others. The winners will be announced on the launch day.

Apart from that, the official page of Oppo R15 has revealed some of the key features and the company has also mentioned that the next teaser will be posted on March 8. The company has also stated that the smartphone will be coming with some AI integrated cameras and that will help the smartphone is capturing pictures intelligently. The company has also teased the smartphone will feature a super-view display.

Oppo has also published a teaser video of the R15 on the official page, with an emphasis on the cameras. The short video shows the dual camera module along with the camera interface and the several shooting modes. There is an oval shaped fingerprint scanner on a glossy rear panel which has a red color finish. All in all, from this video we can say that the smartphones will come packed with camera features.

There is also another video that basically shows how Oppo has transitioned in terms of design from its earlier smartphones. The video focuses on how the company has managed to cut down the bezels with each new smartphones.

Meanwhile, from the leaks that we have seen so far, Oppo R15 duo will come with Apple iPhone X-like design. The smartphones will have a notch at the top but a smaller one. However, this design seems to be picked up by many manufacturers now. Just recently, Asus also unveiled its Zenfone 5 series smartphones with a similar design. Another Chinese handset maker Vivo is also said to introduce a new handset dubbed as Vivo V9 with such design. Oppo R15 duo is also said to be powered by either Snapdragon 670 or a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset.

In any case, it seems that the launch of Oppo R15 and R15 Dream Mirror Edition will happen soon. While the company is gradually making revelations of the smartphone's features, Oppo should disclose the launch date in the coming days as well.

