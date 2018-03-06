Oppo R15 with 6.28-inch AMOLED display, 6GB RAM launching soon

Oppo is gearing up for the launch of Oppo R15 and R15. The smartphones have lately been appearing in many leaks, suggesting imminent launch. Last week, the company revealed that the R15 duo will sport a similar design as the iPhone X with a notch at the top of the screen. Besides the design, specifications of the smartphones have also surfaced online.

Now, the Oppo R15 has been spotted on TENAA with model numbers PACM00 and PACT00. The Chinese certification site has revealed some of the key specifications of the smartphone. Other than that, Oppo has released new teasers showing off the design of the R15. It is apparent from the teasers that the upcoming smartphone will feature a full-screen design.

According to the TENAA listing, the Oppo R15 will come with a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2,280×1,080 pixels. The screen resolution suggests, the display will have an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a processor that is clocked at 2GHz. The name of the chipset is not specified though. Going by earlier reports, it will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC. However, a leakster claimed that the R15 will be featuring MediaTek's newly launched Helio P60 processor. So at the moment, the processor part is still confusing.

The TENAA listing further reveals, the R15 will pack 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage space. The storage space is further expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The smartphone seems to run on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and it is backed by a 3,365mAh battery.

Oppo R15's official teaser poster confirms that the smartphone has a 6.28-inch display with the aspect ratio of 19:9 and the screen-to-body ratio of 90%. The teaser video, on the other hand, allows us to take a peek at the phone's rear panel.

Oppo A71 Unboxing

Apparently, the Oppo R15 will come with a horizontally arranged dual rear camera setup with a dual-tone LED flash module. You can also notice that the camera setup is slightly protruded. The smartphone is also seen featuring a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Via