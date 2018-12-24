Oppo R17 first sale: Price, offers and more

Oppo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has recently introduced its premium offerings, the Oppo R17, and the Oppo R17 Pro. Both the smartphones come with the company's proprietary VOOC flash charge technology which is blazingly fast when it comes to charging phones. While the Oppo R17 Pro had already been available via sale, the Oppo R17's first sale is going live today.

Price and sale offers:

As for the pricing, the Oppo R17 carries an original price tag of Rs 34,990. The smartphone's sale will be hosted at Amazon.in. There will be a couple of offers which the users will be able to avail. The sale offers include an addition 3.2TB data along with benefits of up to Rs 4,900 courtesy Reliance Jio. Some other offers include 10 percent additional discount on the purchases made using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. You can also go for No-cost EMI offers, one-time screen replacement, and Rs 5,000 exchange bonus on the purchase of a new Oppo R17 smartphone. The smartphone will be up for grabs in two different color options including Ambient Blue and Neon Purple.

Oppo R17 specifications and features:

The Oppo R17 is backed by an octa-core Snapdragon 670 chipset which is combined with Adreno 615 GPU. For multitasking, R17 uses an 8GB RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via an external microSD card.

The smartphone boasts 6.4-inch IPS LCD display panels with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top for screen protection. For optics, the smartphone features a dual-lens rear camera module comprising of a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. There is a 25MP front camera that captures selfies and is used for video calling. The front camera supports 3D Portrait, Beauty Mode, HDR, and other features. Backing up this entire package is a 3,500mAh battery unit which comes with VOOC Quick charging technology.