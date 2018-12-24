ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Oppo R17 first sale: Price, offers and more

Oppo R17 carries an original price tag of Rs 34,990 and the sale will be hosted at Amazon.in.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Oppo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has recently introduced its premium offerings, the Oppo R17, and the Oppo R17 Pro. Both the smartphones come with the company's proprietary VOOC flash charge technology which is blazingly fast when it comes to charging phones. While the Oppo R17 Pro had already been available via sale, the Oppo R17's first sale is going live today.

    Oppo R17 first sale: Price, offers and more

     

    Price and sale offers:

    As for the pricing, the Oppo R17 carries an original price tag of Rs 34,990. The smartphone's sale will be hosted at Amazon.in. There will be a couple of offers which the users will be able to avail. The sale offers include an addition 3.2TB data along with benefits of up to Rs 4,900 courtesy Reliance Jio. Some other offers include 10 percent additional discount on the purchases made using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. You can also go for No-cost EMI offers, one-time screen replacement, and Rs 5,000 exchange bonus on the purchase of a new Oppo R17 smartphone. The smartphone will be up for grabs in two different color options including Ambient Blue and Neon Purple.

    Oppo R17 specifications and features:

    The Oppo R17 is backed by an octa-core Snapdragon 670 chipset which is combined with Adreno 615 GPU. For multitasking, R17 uses an 8GB RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via an external microSD card.

    The smartphone boasts 6.4-inch IPS LCD display panels with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top for screen protection. For optics, the smartphone features a dual-lens rear camera module comprising of a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. There is a 25MP front camera that captures selfies and is used for video calling. The front camera supports 3D Portrait, Beauty Mode, HDR, and other features. Backing up this entire package is a 3,500mAh battery unit which comes with VOOC Quick charging technology.

    Read More About: oppo r17 oppo sale amazon news
    Story first published: Monday, December 24, 2018, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 24, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue