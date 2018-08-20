Oppo R17 officially launched: Gorilla Glass 6, Snapdragon 670 SoC and more

Pricing and availability

The Oppo R17 will be exclusively available in China from the 30th of August in Twilight Blue and Starry Purple colors with gradient finish and the device is priced at 3499 Yuan (Rs 35,000). The smartphone will be available via Oppo official website, jd.com, Lynx, and Suning e-commerce websites.

Unique features

The first smartphone to offer Corning Gorilla Glass 6

The first smartphone to offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC

In-screen fingerprint sensor

Fast VOOC charging

Teardrop notch design with 91.5% screen to body ratio

Oppo R17 specifications

On the front, the smartphone has a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080px along with a modern 19:9 aspect ratio, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 6. And the Oppo R17 is the first smartphone to come with the 6th gen Gorilla Glass. One more highlight of this smartphone is the fact that it offers a 91.5% screen to body ratio.

Under the hood, the mobile is powered by the newest dragon in the market (Snapdragon 670 Octa-core), which is the latest offering from Qualcomm with Kryo 360 cores, where four cores are clocked at 2 GHz and the rest of the cores of having a frequency of 1.7 GHz coupled with Adreno 615 GPU. This chipset is based on power-efficient 10nm architecture, which is generally found on the high-end chipsets like the Snapdragon 845 SoC.

This powerful 600 series chipset is coupled with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with a 16 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor. The device also has a whopping 25 MP selfie camera hidden inside the tiny notch, which supports Face Unlock.

The smartphone does offer dual SIM card slot with 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. The phone also supports dual channel Wi-Fi (both 5.0 GHz and 2.4 GHz) with Bluetooth 5.0. The device has a 3500 mAh battery with VOOC charging support via USB type C port (20W) and can charge the smartphone from 0 to 100% in less than 2 hours. Finally, the smartphone is based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with custom ColorOS 5.2 skin on top.