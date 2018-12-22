Oppo R17 sales to go live on December 24 in India at Amazon

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo had recently launched its two new smartphones the Oppo R17 and Oppo R17 Pro in India. Both the smartphones are the premium offering by the company and pack some powerful set of specifications which makes them a tough competition for the other devices in their price segment. The Oppo R17 Pro is already available on Amazon.in, whereas, the Oppo R17 which is the affordable variant amongst the two was available only for pre-orders. Now, the R17 is going up for pre-orders and the company has also revealed the date of the official sale.

The Oppo R17 first sale will go live on December 24, 2018, in India. The smartphone will be an Amazon exclusive product and it comes with an original price tag of Rs 34,990. The device is listed on the e-commerce giant's platform and it comes along with some launch offers as well.

As for the offers, Oppo has teamed up with Reliance Jio to offer 3.2TB data with benefits of up to Rs 4,900 upon purchasing the smartphone. Users will also be able to exchange their old smartphones and get an extra Rs 5,000 discount. Also, there are No Cost EMI offers which the consumers can avail on purchasing the Oppo R17.

Just to recall, the Oppo R17 flaunts a big 6.4-inch Full HD+ display panel. The display has a maximum screen-to-body ratio of 91.5 percent and has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. For imaging, the Oppo R17 follows the latest trend of dual-lens rear camera setup comprising of a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. Up front, there is a 25MP camera with AI support to capture selfies and to make video calls.

The Oppo R17 is fuelled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC which is clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone ships with Android Oreo out-of-the-box with ColorOS5.2 on top. The device is backed by a 3,500mAh battery unit with fast charging support.