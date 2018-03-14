Oppo ranked no.1 amongst top sellers in the Asian market

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has ranked no.1 amongst top sellers in the Asian market with 15 percent market share.

In Asia Oppo is followed by another Chinese smartphone Vivo with a 13 percent market share, Xiaomi 12 percent, while South Korean tech giant Samsung has 12 percent and Huawei 11 percent market share.

Sky Li, OPPO Global VP and President of OPPO India, said, "India, in the Asian subcontinent, is a priority market for us and we believe that we have been able to fulfill the demands of our esteemed consumers here. it is a real moment of pride for OPPO to be a part of the top 3 brands when it comes to market shipments. We as a brand will continue to focus on understanding the consumer needs, offer them products that meet their demands, well in time."

Besides focusing on high-quality products, OPPO's success can also be attributed to the fact that they understand consumer demands and take feedback seriously. In the Indian market, OPPO has been expanding its presence through Point of Sales and after-sales service centers for giving its consumers a better and customized experience, Oppo said.

Successful marketing campaigns targeted towards reaching out to the young consumers through platforms like Bollywood, Cricket and Entertainment have also driven the brand to gain higher recognition in the Indian market, the company further said.

Meanwhile the research firm Counterpoint in its another report said. "Oppo & Vivo captured the fourth and fifth spot in Global Handset profit share mainly driven by their performance in China.

While Xiaomi has made a strong comeback with handset profit growth of 41 percent YoY, it is still behind the market leaders. For Xiaomi, offline distribution is the key to reaching OPPO or Huawei's scale, but most of Xiaomi's sales are still skewed towards lower-end models.

Xiaomi needs premium flagship like Mi Mix 2 or Mi 6 series to scale and drive higher profits also to offset the offline expansion costs. Xiaomi is rumored to be in pre-IPO phase and instilling investors confidence that it can scale and make more money will be key next year.

Expansion of Chinese players outside China will have an impact on the profit margins of Chinese players which they would like to mitigate by increasing the mix of mid-segment devices in markets outside China.