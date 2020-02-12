Oppo Reno 2F Pice Axed By Rs. 2,000 In India: Now Available At Rs. 21,990 News oi-Karan Sharma

Oppo India has slashed the price of Reno 2F by Rs. 2,000 and now the smartphone is up for sale at Rs. 21,990. The smartphone was launched back in August 2019 in India. The company touted the smartphone with quad rear-camera setup, pop-up mechanical selfie shooter, AMOLED display and lot more. Now the company has cut down the price which certainly indicates the arrival of Oppo Reno 3 series.

Oppo Reno 2F India Price

The Oppo Reno 2F is now listed on all the e-commerce website including the official website for Rs. 21,990 and the new price is already reflecting on Amazon India. The smartphone was launched in Oppo Reno 2 series along with Oppo Reno 2 and Oppo Reno 2Z.

The smartphone was launched with a price tag of Rs. 25,990 later in November 2019, the company was selling the phone for Rs. 23,990.

Oppo Reno 2F Specifications

To recall, the Oppo Reno 2F sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Protection. On the hardware part, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone houses a quad-camera setup at the back with the combination of 48MP primary camera which is Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor + 8MP wide-angle lens + 2MP telephoto + 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. The Oppo Reno 2F features a pop-up selfie camera with a 16MP camera sensor.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is juiced by a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery with VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge support.

