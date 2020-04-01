Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G Global Model Appears On FCC And Geekbench News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

We have come across multiple mystery Oppo smartphones in the past few weeks. Amongst the leaked unnamed Oppo smartphones doing rounds online are the Oppo CPH2009, CPH2005, and the PDHM00. The Oppo CPH2009 has once again been spotted online and finally seems to have got a moniker. The device is said to the Reno 3 Pro 5G global variant which has now made an appearance FCC and Geekbench.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G's live images on the FCC's database reveals a dual-tone gradient panel featuring a quad-camera setup. The device can be seen in a bluish shade and the cameras are positioned vertically on the top-left corner along with the LED flash.

There is no fingerprint scanner at the back panel and the only other thing besides the camera is the Oppo branding at the bottom right. The device houses the power key and the SIM card tray on the left panel, while the right edge is a storehouse for the volume keys. The bottom of the device houses the USB Type-C port and the speaker grille.

In addition to the FCC, the device has also been spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench. According to the Geekbench listing, the Reno 3 Pro 5G's global model will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset with 1.80 GHz of clock speed. The listing also suggests 12GB RAM, but doesn't mention the storage capacity.

The Geelbench listing also reveals Android 10 OS which is probably going to be accompanied by a custom Color OS user interface. The device has scored 609 points in the single-core test and 1,802 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench.

The Reno 3 Pro 5G's global variant is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor aided by up to 12GB RAM. It is likely to ship with a 48MP quad-camera module, where the remaining setup is likely to be accompanied by a 13MP sensor, an 8MP sensor, and a 2MP sensor.

